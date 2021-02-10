College Football

|10:30 AM PT11:30 AM MT12:30 PM CT1:30 PM ET6:30 PM GMT2:30 AM 北京时间11:30 AM MST1:30 PM EST, Nov. 26, 2021
Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Nebraska
Play by Play
|2nd Quarter
|
Neb2nd&5 at Neb 41
(9:40) Logan Smothers rush left for 2 yards to the Neb43.
|
Neb1st&10 at Neb 36
(10:11) Logan Smothers pass completion to the right to Jaquez Yant for 5 yards to the Neb41.
|
Neb1st&10 at Neb 25
(10:39) Logan Smothers rush for 11 yards to the Neb36.
|
IowaKick Return
(10:39) Iowa kicks off. Touchback. Ball on Neb25.
|
Iowa4th&9 at Neb 33Neb 7-3
(10:43) Caleb Shudak 51 yard FIELD GOAL.
|
Iowa3rd&9 at Neb 33
(10:51) Alex Padilla incomplete pass to the left.
|
Iowa3rd&4 at Neb 28
(11:17) Iowa penalized -5 yards.
|
Iowa2nd&7 at Neb 31
(11:58) Gavin Williams rush right for 3 yards to the Neb28.
|
IowaOffensive Time Out
(11:58) Iowa time out.
|
Iowa1st&10 at Neb 34
(12:34) Tyler Goodson rush middle for 3 yards to the Neb31.
|
Iowa3rd&2 at Iowa 48
(12:55) Monte Pottebaum rush middle for 3 yards to the Neb49. Nebraska penalized 15 yards.
|
Iowa2nd&10 at Iowa 40
(13:30) Tyler Goodson rush right for 8 yards to the Iowa48.
|
Iowa1st&10 at Iowa 40
(13:36) Alex Padilla incomplete pass to the right.
|
Neb4th&2 at Neb 28
(13:45) William Przystup punts. No return. Ball on Iowa40.
|
Neb3rd&3 at Neb 27
(14:25) Logan Smothers rush right for 1 yard to the Neb28.
|
Neb2nd&6 at Neb 24
(15:00) Marvin Scott III rush right for 3 yards to the Neb27.
|1st Quarter
|
Neb1st&10 at Neb 20
(0:23) Marvin Scott III rush middle for 4 yards to the Neb24.
|
Iowa4th&11 at Neb 39
(0:36) Tory Taylor punts. Touchback. Ball on Neb20.
|
Iowa3rd&17 at Neb 45
(1:15) Alex Padilla pass completion to the right to Arland Bruce IV for 6 yards to the Neb39.
|
Iowa2nd&17 at Neb 45
(1:23) Alex Padilla incomplete pass to the middle.
|
Iowa1st&10 at Neb 38
(2:05) Alex Padilla sacked by Ty Robinson for -7 yards to the Neb45.
|
Iowa1st&10 at Neb 48
(2:39) Tyler Goodson rush middle for 10 yards to the Neb38.
|
Neb4th&7 at Neb 4
(2:50) William Przystup punts. Charlie Jones returns -1 yard to the Neb48.
|
Neb3rd&7 at Neb 4
(3:28) Logan Smothers rush middle for 0 yards.
|
Neb2nd&7 at Neb 4
(3:58) Logan Smothers pass completion to the left to Levi Falck for 0 yards.
|
Neb1st&10 at Neb 1
(4:29) Jaquez Yant rush middle for 3 yards to the Neb4.
|
Iowa4th&1 at Neb 1
(4:38) Alex Padilla incomplete pass to the right.
|
Iowa3rd&13 at Neb 13
(5:21) Tyler Goodson rush middle for 12 yards to the Neb1.
|
IowaOffensive Time Out
(5:21) Iowa time out.
|
Iowa3rd&8 at Neb 8
(5:21) Iowa penalized -5 yards.
|
Iowa2nd&8 at Neb 8
(5:28) Alex Padilla incomplete pass to the left.
|
Iowa1st&9 at Neb 9
(6:05) Tyler Goodson rush middle for 1 yard to the Neb8.
|
Iowa1st&10 at Neb 19
(6:36) Alex Padilla pass completion to the right to Charlie Jones for 10 yards to the Neb9.
|
Iowa3rd&4 at Neb 30
(7:13) Alex Padilla pass completion to the left to Keagan Johnson for 11 yards to the Neb19.
|
Iowa2nd&4 at Neb 30
(7:21) Alex Padilla incomplete pass to the right.
|
Iowa1st&10 at Neb 36
(8:00) Tyler Goodson rush left for 6 yards to the Neb30.
|
Iowa3rd&1 at Iowa 34
(8:33) Alex Padilla pass completion to the left to Sam LaPorta for 30 yards to the Neb36.
|
Iowa2nd&10 at Iowa 25
(9:11) Tyler Goodson rush left for 9 yards to the Iowa34.
|
Iowa1st&10 at Iowa 25
(9:18) Alex Padilla incomplete pass to the right.
|
NebKick Return
(9:18) Nebraska kicks off. Touchback. Ball on Iowa25.
|
NebPoint AfterNeb 7-0
(9:18) Chase Contreraz PAT - GOOD.
|
Neb2nd&2 at Iowa 2Neb 6-0
(9:23) Logan Smothers rush left for 2 yards for a TOUCHDOWN.
|
Neb1st&8 at Iowa 8
(9:59) Logan Smothers rush for 6 yards to the Iowa2.
|
Neb2nd&9 at Iowa 36
(10:24) Logan Smothers pass completion to the left to Samori Toure for 28 yards to the Iowa8.
|
Neb1st&10 at Iowa 37
(10:55) Omar Manning rush for 1 yard to the Iowa36.
|
Neb3rd&1 at Iowa 40
(11:26) Logan Smothers rush middle for 3 yards to the Iowa37.
|
Neb2nd&2 at Iowa 41
(12:01) Jaquez Yant rush middle for 1 yard to the Iowa40.
|
Neb1st&10 at Iowa 49
(12:31) Jaquez Yant rush for 8 yards to the Iowa41.
|
Neb4th&1 at Neb 48
(12:57) Jaquez Yant rush left for 3 yards to the Iowa49.
|
Neb3rd&1 at Neb 48
(13:42) Jaquez Yant rush middle for 0 yards.
|
Neb2nd&4 at Neb 45
(13:59) Logan Smothers rush for 3 yards to the Neb48.
|
Neb1st&10 at Neb 39
(14:38) Logan Smothers rush for 6 yards to the Neb45.
|
Neb1st&15 at Neb 20
(15:00) Logan Smothers pass completion to the middle to Samori Toure for 19 yards to the Neb39.
|
Neb1st&10 at Neb 25
(15:00) Nebraska penalized -5 yards.
|
IowaKick Return
(15:00) Iowa kicks off. Touchback. Ball on Neb25.