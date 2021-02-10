College Football

2nd Quarter

Neb 2nd&5 at Neb 41 (9:40) Logan Smothers rush left for 2 yards to the Neb43.

Neb 1st&10 at Neb 36 (10:11) Logan Smothers pass completion to the right to Jaquez Yant for 5 yards to the Neb41.

Neb 1st&10 at Neb 25 (10:39) Logan Smothers rush for 11 yards to the Neb36.

Iowa Kick Return (10:39) Iowa kicks off. Touchback. Ball on Neb25.

Iowa 4th&9 at Neb 33 Neb 7-3 (10:43) Caleb Shudak 51 yard FIELD GOAL.

Iowa 3rd&9 at Neb 33 (10:51) Alex Padilla incomplete pass to the left.

Iowa 3rd&4 at Neb 28 (11:17) Iowa penalized -5 yards.

Iowa 2nd&7 at Neb 31 (11:58) Gavin Williams rush right for 3 yards to the Neb28.

Iowa Offensive Time Out (11:58) Iowa time out.

Iowa 1st&10 at Neb 34 (12:34) Tyler Goodson rush middle for 3 yards to the Neb31.

Iowa 3rd&2 at Iowa 48 (12:55) Monte Pottebaum rush middle for 3 yards to the Neb49. Nebraska penalized 15 yards.

Iowa 2nd&10 at Iowa 40 (13:30) Tyler Goodson rush right for 8 yards to the Iowa48.

Iowa 1st&10 at Iowa 40 (13:36) Alex Padilla incomplete pass to the right.

Neb 4th&2 at Neb 28 (13:45) William Przystup punts. No return. Ball on Iowa40.

Neb 3rd&3 at Neb 27 (14:25) Logan Smothers rush right for 1 yard to the Neb28.

Neb 2nd&6 at Neb 24 (15:00) Marvin Scott III rush right for 3 yards to the Neb27.

1st Quarter

Neb 1st&10 at Neb 20 (0:23) Marvin Scott III rush middle for 4 yards to the Neb24.

Iowa 4th&11 at Neb 39 (0:36) Tory Taylor punts. Touchback. Ball on Neb20.

Iowa 3rd&17 at Neb 45 (1:15) Alex Padilla pass completion to the right to Arland Bruce IV for 6 yards to the Neb39.

Iowa 2nd&17 at Neb 45 (1:23) Alex Padilla incomplete pass to the middle.

Iowa 1st&10 at Neb 38 (2:05) Alex Padilla sacked by Ty Robinson for -7 yards to the Neb45.

Iowa 1st&10 at Neb 48 (2:39) Tyler Goodson rush middle for 10 yards to the Neb38.

Neb 4th&7 at Neb 4 (2:50) William Przystup punts. Charlie Jones returns -1 yard to the Neb48.

Neb 3rd&7 at Neb 4 (3:28) Logan Smothers rush middle for 0 yards.

Neb 2nd&7 at Neb 4 (3:58) Logan Smothers pass completion to the left to Levi Falck for 0 yards.

Neb 1st&10 at Neb 1 (4:29) Jaquez Yant rush middle for 3 yards to the Neb4.

Iowa 4th&1 at Neb 1 (4:38) Alex Padilla incomplete pass to the right.

Iowa 3rd&13 at Neb 13 (5:21) Tyler Goodson rush middle for 12 yards to the Neb1.

Iowa Offensive Time Out (5:21) Iowa time out.

Iowa 3rd&8 at Neb 8 (5:21) Iowa penalized -5 yards.

Iowa 2nd&8 at Neb 8 (5:28) Alex Padilla incomplete pass to the left.

Iowa 1st&9 at Neb 9 (6:05) Tyler Goodson rush middle for 1 yard to the Neb8.

Iowa 1st&10 at Neb 19 (6:36) Alex Padilla pass completion to the right to Charlie Jones for 10 yards to the Neb9.

Iowa 3rd&4 at Neb 30 (7:13) Alex Padilla pass completion to the left to Keagan Johnson for 11 yards to the Neb19.

Iowa 2nd&4 at Neb 30 (7:21) Alex Padilla incomplete pass to the right.

Iowa 1st&10 at Neb 36 (8:00) Tyler Goodson rush left for 6 yards to the Neb30.

Iowa 3rd&1 at Iowa 34 (8:33) Alex Padilla pass completion to the left to Sam LaPorta for 30 yards to the Neb36.

Iowa 2nd&10 at Iowa 25 (9:11) Tyler Goodson rush left for 9 yards to the Iowa34.

Iowa 1st&10 at Iowa 25 (9:18) Alex Padilla incomplete pass to the right.

Neb Kick Return (9:18) Nebraska kicks off. Touchback. Ball on Iowa25.

Neb Point After Neb 7-0 (9:18) Chase Contreraz PAT - GOOD.

Neb 2nd&2 at Iowa 2 Neb 6-0 (9:23) Logan Smothers rush left for 2 yards for a TOUCHDOWN.

Neb 1st&8 at Iowa 8 (9:59) Logan Smothers rush for 6 yards to the Iowa2.

Neb 2nd&9 at Iowa 36 (10:24) Logan Smothers pass completion to the left to Samori Toure for 28 yards to the Iowa8.

Neb 1st&10 at Iowa 37 (10:55) Omar Manning rush for 1 yard to the Iowa36.

Neb 3rd&1 at Iowa 40 (11:26) Logan Smothers rush middle for 3 yards to the Iowa37.

Neb 2nd&2 at Iowa 41 (12:01) Jaquez Yant rush middle for 1 yard to the Iowa40.

Neb 1st&10 at Iowa 49 (12:31) Jaquez Yant rush for 8 yards to the Iowa41.

Neb 4th&1 at Neb 48 (12:57) Jaquez Yant rush left for 3 yards to the Iowa49.

Neb 3rd&1 at Neb 48 (13:42) Jaquez Yant rush middle for 0 yards.

Neb 2nd&4 at Neb 45 (13:59) Logan Smothers rush for 3 yards to the Neb48.

Neb 1st&10 at Neb 39 (14:38) Logan Smothers rush for 6 yards to the Neb45.

Neb 1st&15 at Neb 20 (15:00) Logan Smothers pass completion to the middle to Samori Toure for 19 yards to the Neb39.

Neb 1st&10 at Neb 25 (15:00) Nebraska penalized -5 yards.