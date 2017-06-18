MLB Baseball

Bottom of 4:

Twins fourth. Sanó grounded out, first baseman C.Santana unassisted. Kepler fouled out to third baseman J.Ramírez.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 4:

Indians fourth. J.Ramírez grounded out, first baseman K.Vargas unassisted. Encarnación homered to left on the first pitch. Chisenhall walked on four pitches. C.Santana struck out. Chisenhall was caught stealing, catcher Gimenez to shortstop J.Polanco, Chisenhall out.

Runs: 1, Hits: 1





Bottom of 3:

Twins third. Gimenez flied out to center fielder Zimmer. J.Polanco struck out. Mauer grounded out, second baseman Kipnis to first baseman C.Santana.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 3:

Indians third. D.Robertson flied out to center fielder Buxton. Lindor flied out to center fielder Buxton. Kipnis grounded out, second baseman E.Escobar to first baseman K.Vargas.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 2:

Twins second. Kepler hit an infield single to shortstop. K.Vargas struck out. E.Escobar walked on a full count, Kepler to second. E.Rosario singled to center, Kepler to third, E.Escobar to second. Kepler was out advancing, center fielder Zimmer to catcher R.Pérez, Kepler out, E.Escobar to third, E.Rosario to second. Buxton grounded out, shortstop Lindor to first baseman C.Santana.

Runs: 0, Hits: 2





Top of 2:

Indians second. C.Santana struck out. Zimmer struck out. R.Pérez flied out to center fielder Buxton.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 1:

Twins first. J.Polanco fouled out to third baseman J.Ramírez. Mauer flied out to left fielder D.Robertson. Sanó grounded out, third baseman J.Ramírez to first baseman C.Santana.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0



