MLB Baseball

Bottom of 5:

Twins fifth. Grossman singled to right. Kepler grounded into fielder's choice, first baseman Mancini to shortstop Tejada, Grossman out. Sanó flied out to center fielder A.Jones. K.Vargas walked on four pitches, Kepler to second. On U.Jiménez's wild pitch, Kepler to third, K.Vargas to second.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Top of 5:

Orioles fifth. A.Jones homered to left on a 1-0 count. Trumbo singled to left. Duffey pitching. Mancini hit an infield single to shortstop, Trumbo to second. On Duffey's wild pitch, Trumbo to third, Mancini to second. Kim grounded out, first baseman K.Vargas to pitcher Duffey. C.Joseph singled to right, Trumbo scored, Mancini scored. Tejada doubled to left, C.Joseph scored. S.Smith grounded out, first baseman K.Vargas to pitcher Duffey, Tejada to third. M.Machado flied out to center fielder Granite.

Runs: 4, Hits: 5





Bottom of 4:

Twins fourth. Gimenez fouled out to first baseman Mancini. Granite lined out to center fielder A.Jones. Dozier grounded out, shortstop Tejada to first baseman Mancini.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 4:

Orioles fourth. C.Joseph grounded out, third baseman Sanó to first baseman K.Vargas. Tejada singled to center. S.Smith singled to right, Tejada to second. M.Machado flied out to center fielder Granite, Tejada to third. Schoop grounded out, shortstop J.Polanco to first baseman K.Vargas.

Runs: 0, Hits: 2





Bottom of 3:

Twins third. K.Vargas struck out. E.Rosario flied out to center fielder A.Jones. J.Polanco grounded out, second baseman Schoop to first baseman Mancini.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 3:

Orioles third. Trumbo grounded out, second baseman Dozier to first baseman K.Vargas. Mancini grounded out, shortstop J.Polanco to first baseman K.Vargas. Kim grounded out, second baseman Dozier to first baseman K.Vargas.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 2:

Twins second. K.Vargas was hit by a pitch. E.Rosario struck out. J.Polanco fouled out to third baseman M.Machado. Gimenez walked, K.Vargas to second. Granite walked on a full count, K.Vargas to third, Gimenez to second. Dozier walked, K.Vargas scored, Gimenez to third, Granite to second. Grossman singled to left, Gimenez scored, Granite scored, Dozier to third. Kepler doubled to right, Dozier scored, Grossman to third. Sanó grounded out, pitcher U.Jiménez to shortstop Tejada to first baseman Mancini.

Runs: 4, Hits: 2





Top of 2:

Orioles second. Kim walked. C.Joseph doubled to right, Kim scored. Tejada sacrificed, pitcher Gibson unassisted, C.Joseph to third. S.Smith singled to right, C.Joseph scored. M.Machado singled to left, S.Smith to second. Schoop lined out to right fielder Kepler. A.Jones grounded into fielder's choice, second baseman Dozier unassisted, M.Machado out.

Runs: 2, Hits: 3





Bottom of 1:

Twins first. Dozier struck out. Grossman grounded out, catcher C.Joseph to first baseman Mancini. Kepler tripled to right. Sanó flied out to left fielder Kim.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1



