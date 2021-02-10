MLB Baseball

Top of 5:

Dodgers fifth. D.Rodríguez pitching. Turner walked on four pitches.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 4:

Twins fourth. Buxton struck out. Arraez struck out. Urshela lined out to right fielder Betts.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 4:

Dodgers fourth. Barnes struck out. Betts grounded out, third baseman Urshela to first baseman Sanó. Freeman lined out to center fielder Celestino.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 3:

Twins third. Sanó popped out to second baseman Lux. Celestino flied out to right fielder Betts. Gordon struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 3:

Dodgers third. Turner flied out to center fielder Celestino. Taylor lined out to right fielder Kepler. Bellinger doubled to right. Lux struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Bottom of 2:

Twins second. Polanco popped out to first baseman Freeman. Sánchez struck out. Kepler struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 2:

Dodgers second. Barnes grounded out, third baseman Urshela to first baseman Sanó. Betts singled to left. Freeman doubled to left, Betts to third. Turner hit a sacrifice fly to center fielder Celestino, Betts scored. Muncy fouled out to right fielder Kepler.

Runs: 1, Hits: 2





Bottom of 1:

Twins first. Buxton struck out. Arraez struck out. Urshela grounded out, third baseman Turner to first baseman Freeman.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0



