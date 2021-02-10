MLB Baseball

|10:10 AM PT11:10 AM MT12:10 PM CT1:10 PM ET13:10 ET17:10 GMT1:10 10:10 AM MST12:10 PM EST12:40 PM VEN21:10 UAE11:10 AM CT, April 13, 2022
Target Field, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Top 5th
Balls:
Strikes:
Outs:
Pitcher: Dereck Rodríguez 0.0 IP, 0 ER, 0 K
At Bat: Max Muncy 0-1
On Deck: Justin Turner 1-2, 2 RBI
Runner on 1st Base: Trea Turner
|Top of 5:
Dodgers fifth. D.Rodríguez pitching. Turner walked on four pitches.
Runs: 0, Hits: 0
|Bottom of 4:
Twins fourth. Buxton struck out. Arraez struck out. Urshela lined out to right fielder Betts.
Runs: 0, Hits: 0
|Top of 4:
Dodgers fourth. Barnes struck out. Betts grounded out, third baseman Urshela to first baseman Sanó. Freeman lined out to center fielder Celestino.
Runs: 0, Hits: 0
|Bottom of 3:
Twins third. Sanó popped out to second baseman Lux. Celestino flied out to right fielder Betts. Gordon struck out.
Runs: 0, Hits: 0
|Top of 3:
Dodgers third. Turner flied out to center fielder Celestino. Taylor lined out to right fielder Kepler. Bellinger doubled to right. Lux struck out.
Runs: 0, Hits: 1
|Bottom of 2:
Twins second. Polanco popped out to first baseman Freeman. Sánchez struck out. Kepler struck out.
Runs: 0, Hits: 0
|Top of 2:
Dodgers second. Barnes grounded out, third baseman Urshela to first baseman Sanó. Betts singled to left. Freeman doubled to left, Betts to third. Turner hit a sacrifice fly to center fielder Celestino, Betts scored. Muncy fouled out to right fielder Kepler.
Runs: 1, Hits: 2
|Bottom of 1:
Twins first. Buxton struck out. Arraez struck out. Urshela grounded out, third baseman Turner to first baseman Freeman.
Runs: 0, Hits: 0
|Top of 1:
Dodgers first. Betts doubled to left. Freeman lined out to left fielder Gordon. Turner hit an infield single to third. On third baseman Urshela's throwing error, Betts to third. Turner stole second. Muncy was hit by a pitch. Turner singled to right, Betts scored, Turner scored, Muncy to second. Taylor safe at first on fielding error by pitcher Paddack, Muncy to third, Turner to second. Bellinger struck out. Lux grounded out, second baseman Arraez to first baseman Sanó.
Runs: 2, Hits: 3