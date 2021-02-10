MLB Baseball

Top of 5:

Astros fifth. Bregman flied out to right fielder Kepler.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 4:

Twins fourth. Abreu pitching. Polanco walked on four pitches. Miranda struck out. Urshela struck out. Jeffers struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 4:

Astros fourth. Cano pitching. Contreras in as left fielder. Celestino in as center fielder. Maldonado struck out. Altuve flied out to center fielder Celestino. Brantley grounded out, pitcher Cano to first baseman Miranda.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 3:

Twins third. Lewis singled to center. Buxton popped out to shortstop Peña. Kepler grounded out, shortstop Peña to first baseman Gurriel, Lewis to second. Sánchez flied out to left fielder Alvarez.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Top of 3:

Astros third. Altuve homered to right on a 0-1 count. Brantley walked on four pitches. Bregman walked on a full count, Brantley to second. Alvarez flied out to center fielder Buxton, Brantley to third. Gurriel popped out to second baseman Polanco. Tucker walked, Bregman to second. Peña singled to right, Brantley scored, Bregman scored, Tucker to third. Siri grounded out, second baseman Polanco to first baseman Miranda.

Runs: 3, Hits: 2





Bottom of 2:

Twins second. Urshela lined out to center fielder Siri. Jeffers lined out to center fielder Siri. Celestino struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 2:

Astros second. Alvarez singled to right. Gurriel singled to right, Alvarez to third. Tucker struck out. On Sánchez's passed ball, Gurriel to second. Peña hit a sacrifice fly to right fielder Kepler, Alvarez scored, Gurriel to third. Siri singled to center, Gurriel scored. Maldonado grounded out, shortstop Lewis to first baseman Miranda.

Runs: 2, Hits: 3





Bottom of 1:

Twins first. Buxton struck out. Kepler doubled to center. Sánchez popped out to shortstop Peña. Polanco doubled to right, Kepler scored. Miranda struck out.

Runs: 1, Hits: 2



