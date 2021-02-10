MLB Baseball

Bottom of 2:

Twins second.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 2:

Astros second. Tucker doubled to right. McCormick singled to center, Tucker scored. Goodrum grounded into fielder's choice, second baseman Polanco to shortstop Lewis, McCormick out. Goodrum stole second. Castro walked. Siri flied out to center fielder Gordon, Goodrum to third. Altuve flied out to center fielder Gordon.

Runs: 1, Hits: 2





Bottom of 1:

Twins first. Buxton struck out. Arraez walked on a full count. Polanco struck out. Kepler walked, Arraez to second. Miranda grounded out, second baseman Altuve to first baseman Goodrum.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0



