MLB Baseball

Top of 1:

Twins first. Arraez singled to left. Buxton popped out to second baseman Schoop. Kepler singled to right, Arraez to second. Polanco grounded out, first baseman Torkelson unassisted, Arraez to third, Kepler to second. Larnach doubled to right, Arraez scored, Kepler scored. Sánchez struck out.

Runs: 2, Hits: 3